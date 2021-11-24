Thank You Mr. President, I want to now concentrate on the bigger picture — Asabee

Stephen Amoah Boateng

Director-General of the State Interest Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng has expressed profound gratitude to the President, HE Nana Akufo Addo for appointing him to head SIGA.

He was also grateful to the over 300 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State Enterprises and Corporations for the unflinching support and partnership they offered him from the beginning of his appointment till now.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng said for the rigorous nature of the work assigned to him, he could not have been successful without the support of the president and the CEOs.

During a visit to the president on Monday, November 22, 2021 to show his appreciation, Mr. Asamoah Boateng whose contract as Director-General of SIGA ends on December 17, 2021 said, “I cannot thank you enough, Mr. President, for this opportunity you gave me.”

He however announced his intension to, from the end of his contract, “focus on the bigger picture.”

As has been widely known, Mr. Asamoah Boateng has declared his intension to contest the chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), when nominations open.

His declaration was surprisingly met with widely-opened arms from the length and breadth of the party, placing an arduous task on him not to disappoint.

Even though Mr. Asamoah Boateng, affectionately called Asabee has been a known go-getter in every endeavor, he does not underestimate any of his contenders and always works hard to increase the affection and solidarity he has received from the various ranks of the party.

In an interview with ModernGhana News as to why he would like to bow out of SIGA at the end of his contract, Asabee said, “it is all in the interest of the NPP and Mother Ghana.”

He stated, “I want to continue to see our beloved NPP in power, I also want to continue turning things around and recoding more successes at SIGA, but I realized that my being at SIGA is dependent on the NPP breaking the eight.

“And as I have said several times, I am best placed to be the National Chairman who can lead the NPP to break the eight, so that Mother Ghana will continue to see the great developments Ghanaians are seeing in every area of the country, this is why I have decided not to appeal to the president to give me another term but focus on the bigger picture, which is the National chairmanship."