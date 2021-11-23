Treat your ailing, 'sadoses' economy with homegrown policies or end up at IMF – Ato Forson

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has told Parliament that Ghana’s economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is suffering from ‘SADOSES’

In an opening statement on Tuesday for Parliament to begin debating the 2022 Budget Statement, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament said, “the Economy of our beloved country is suffering from stagflation with acute debt overhang syndrome - “sadoses”.

Dr. Ato Forson explained, “Stagflation is a situation of “slow and jobless” real sector growth resulting in rising unemployment, co-existing with rising inflation. Rising inflation due to skyrocketing increases in fuel and food prices. Unemployment rising at an alarming rate and becoming a national security crisis because of the negligible impact of real sector growth on employment generation.”

According to him, Ghana’s economy is currently in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and requires immediate attention.

In a recommendation, the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee told Parliament that Ghana must as a matter of urgency settle on either treating SADOSES with homegrown policies or run back to IMF.

“….we need to make difficult choices in treating this Economic malaise. A choice to either treat the illness ourselves with local medication (homegrown policies) or seek the advice of an external medical expert (visit the hospital, IMF). However, the most critical issue is the right medication and the right dosage,” Dr. Ato Forson stressed.

As emphasised by the Minority in Parliament after the Finance Minister presented the 2022 Budget Statement last Wednesday, they say they are keen on protecting the ordinary Ghanaian from any untold suffering that will be imposed when the budget is presented for approval.

Particularly, the Minority say they will reject the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) government is seeking to impose on Ghanaians.