ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sports Minister exposed over 'completion' of Laribanga astro-turf at a cost of Gh¢1.8million

Headlines Current image of the Laribanga astro-turf in West Gonja
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Current image of the Laribanga astro-turf in West Gonja

Modernghana News can authoritatively report that the Laribanga astro-turf is not completed as captured in the order paper of Parliament today, Tuesday, November, 23, 2021.

This is on the back of a question posed to the Minister of Youth and Sports by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini on the floor of Parliament to furnish Parliament and the people of Ghana the number of astro turf pitches constructed so far, locations and relative costs.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yussif Mustapha in a written answer to the question said the Zongo Development Fund undertook and completed some astro-turf pitches across the country of which the Laribanga astro-turf is part.

1123202124908-m5htk8v331-screenshot 20211123-134415 1

As part of the answer, he indicated that the amount spent on the supposed completed project is a Gh¢1.8 million as captured in the order paper.

The Minister's answer to Parliament also captured Laribanga as a town in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District instead of West Gonja Municipal.

But a visit to the said project site by ModernGhana reporter has shown that no work was done beyond fencing and some materials including carpets abandoned at the project site under the mercy of the weather.

This development has since sent tongues wagging in Laribanga township over the Minister's assertion that the project has been completed.

1123202124907-h40o2r6eey-screenshot 20211123-134355 1

The project which was awarded on contract in 2020 when completed would come with a spectator stand, modern lighting system and an inner perimeter for sports and other social and economic activities.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NCA, telcos sued over SIM re-registration
23.11.2021 | Headlines
GLC not mandated me to release law school probe documents – CJ to Dafeamekpor
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Let’s engage societies to minimise conflicts –Ghana's First Lady to African First Ladies
23.11.2021 | Headlines
E-Levy: ‘Dada bees’ in power don’t’ understand what the ordinary Ghanaian goes through – Jantuah
23.11.2021 | Headlines
E-Levy bound to derail Ghana’s progress in the digital economy – Minority Leader
23.11.2021 | Headlines
E-Levy is an oppressive tax regime; opportunistic, lazy approach from government – Haruna Iddrisu
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Your sharp mind helped me resolve critical issues as president – Mahama eulogises Kojo Tsikata
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's economy is stacked in 'stagflation' — says CPP, demands accountability for GH3.5 billion borrowed by NPP gov't
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia pays tribute to late former DCE and Chief of Binaba
23.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line