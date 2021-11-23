Sports Minister exposed over 'completion' of Laribanga astro-turf at a cost of Gh¢1.8million

Modernghana News can authoritatively report that the Laribanga astro-turf is not completed as captured in the order paper of Parliament today, Tuesday, November, 23, 2021.

This is on the back of a question posed to the Minister of Youth and Sports by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini on the floor of Parliament to furnish Parliament and the people of Ghana the number of astro turf pitches constructed so far, locations and relative costs.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yussif Mustapha in a written answer to the question said the Zongo Development Fund undertook and completed some astro-turf pitches across the country of which the Laribanga astro-turf is part.

As part of the answer, he indicated that the amount spent on the supposed completed project is a Gh¢1.8 million as captured in the order paper.

The Minister's answer to Parliament also captured Laribanga as a town in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District instead of West Gonja Municipal.

But a visit to the said project site by ModernGhana reporter has shown that no work was done beyond fencing and some materials including carpets abandoned at the project site under the mercy of the weather.

This development has since sent tongues wagging in Laribanga township over the Minister's assertion that the project has been completed.

The project which was awarded on contract in 2020 when completed would come with a spectator stand, modern lighting system and an inner perimeter for sports and other social and economic activities.