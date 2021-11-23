ModernGhana logo
Registrar General school religious and faith-based leaders on Companies Act

By Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh
Churches and Faith-based organisations have interacted with the Registrar General and other governing agencies on the Companies Act of 2019 and Charities Bill.

At the forum, many religious groups were represented and charged to broaden their awareness of governance issues. Various issues including the gazetting of ministers for marriages was highlighted at the 2021 Ekklesia Roundtable Series.

Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church, Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo conveyed the essence of the gathering. "The God we serve is a God of order. It is God who instituted statues for his people, and they have to obey", he stated.

The Registrar General Jemima Oware, Head of Tax Policy Unit at the Ministry of Finance, Daniel Nuer and the Director of the Non-Profit Organisation Secretariat, Dela Ashiagbor took turns to shed some light on proposed laws that are of interest to faith-based institutions with presentations.

The NPO bill, for example, is in line with the UN 2020 mandate to continue to ensure a strong governance system that will check transparency and accountability in dealing with NGOs.

Stakeholders thanked the Kingdom Equip Network for organizing the roundtable and encouraged similar events across the country.

