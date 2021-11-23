E-Levy: ‘Dada bees’ in power don’t’ understand what the ordinary Ghanaian goes through – Jantuah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Africa Energy Consortium Kwame Jantuah says Ghanaians must rethink the style of allowing the wealthy in society to rule the country.

Such people, he classifies as ‘Dada bees’ do not understand the real suffering of the ordinary Ghanaians.

According to him, those belly-full leaders tend to impose policies that further bring more suffering to Ghanaians who are hopeless about the future of the country.

The comments are in connection with the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by the government.

“When you have ‘Dada ba’s’ running the economy it is very difficult for them to understand what the ordinary man goes through…we need a national discussion on some of these things and the government must be willing to listen to some of these things,” Kwame Jantuah told Serwaa Amihere during a conversation on GHOne TV.

The CEO of the Africa Energy Consortium shares the view that the 2022 Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last week will not move Ghana forward.

“The budget is not progressive…this Youstart…Serwaa do you think it is easy to start a business, changing the mindset of the people that is where you start from because there is a saying that government money is for all of us,” Kwame Jantuah shared.

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to reject it.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the E-Levy is not only going to increase the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian but is also bound to derail the progress Ghana has made in the digital economy.