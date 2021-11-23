ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-Levy: ‘Dada bees’ in power don’t’ understand what the ordinary Ghanaian goes through – Jantuah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Kwame Jantuah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwame Jantuah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Africa Energy Consortium Kwame Jantuah says Ghanaians must rethink the style of allowing the wealthy in society to rule the country.

Such people, he classifies as ‘Dada bees’ do not understand the real suffering of the ordinary Ghanaians.

According to him, those belly-full leaders tend to impose policies that further bring more suffering to Ghanaians who are hopeless about the future of the country.

The comments are in connection with the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by the government.

“When you have ‘Dada ba’s’ running the economy it is very difficult for them to understand what the ordinary man goes through…we need a national discussion on some of these things and the government must be willing to listen to some of these things,” Kwame Jantuah told Serwaa Amihere during a conversation on GHOne TV.

The CEO of the Africa Energy Consortium shares the view that the 2022 Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last week will not move Ghana forward.

“The budget is not progressive…this Youstart…Serwaa do you think it is easy to start a business, changing the mindset of the people that is where you start from because there is a saying that government money is for all of us,” Kwame Jantuah shared.

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to reject it.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the E-Levy is not only going to increase the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian but is also bound to derail the progress Ghana has made in the digital economy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
E-Levy bound to derail Ghana’s progress in the digital economy – Minority Leader
23.11.2021 | Headlines
E-Levy is an oppressive tax regime; opportunistic, lazy approach from government – Haruna Iddrisu
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Your sharp mind helped me resolve critical issues as president – Mahama eulogises Kojo Tsikata
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's economy is stacked in 'stagflation' — says CPP, demands accountability for GH3.5 billion borrowed by NPP gov't
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia pays tribute to late former DCE and Chief of Binaba
23.11.2021 | Headlines
The most serious threat to Ghana's security is unemployment but gov't is fixing it — Bawumia
23.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia opens Ghana Digital Innovation Week
23.11.2021 | Headlines
First Lady attends Peace Mission summit in Abuja
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Kojo Tsikata's passing a great loss to Ghana — Mahama
22.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line