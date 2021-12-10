We're dying, Akufo-Addo must intervene for our 18 months salary arears to be paid — GCDL hospital workers finger Jospong Group

10.12.2021 LISTEN

Health workers at the Ghana Consolidated Diamond Limited (GCDL) Hospital are crying to the ruling government for help over unpaid salaries.

The mother company of the hospital formerly known as Great Consolidated Diamond Limited was taken over by the government in 2019 for breach of the concession agreement with the state.

Jospong Group bought the Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Limited and renamed it Great Consolidated Diamonds. After it took over the company and all of its assets, it automatically assumed responsibility for all workers' salaries.

Before the government takeover, workers of the health facility of Great Consolidated Diamond Limited owned by Jospong Group then were owed salaries of up to 10 and a half months.

According to a worker at the health facility who spoke to Modernghana News but pleaded to stay anonymous, although the State Interest and Governance Authority led by its recently resigned Director-General Stephen Asamoah Boateng aka Asabee introduced some interventions when the takeover was completed, not all challenges of the workers were addressed.

“From there a number of policies were introduced and we were given the assurance that our money will be paid to us. For the first three months we were paid continuously even though it was delayed.

“From there it will take three to five months before one month salary will be paid. It went on for a long time and we didn’t understand. Now we are owed an additional eight months’ salary by the new administration,” he said.

According to him, due to continuous failure of those in charge to settle the salary arrears of workers, their lives have become miserable.

He said most of the health workers have resorted to borrowing to survive making them indebted to a lot of people. Inspite of the difficulties, he added that, they still carry on with their work professionally.

“We have borrowed through this crisis and now we don’t know what to do. We are now in November but it is now that our February salary has been paid. Even for that one some of our people have not received theirs.

“What we are looking for now is that we want the government to compel JOSPONG [former owners] to come and pay us. Else the government should look for money and pay us all our salary arrears so that we can also pay the people we have been borrowing from,” the worker at the Ghana Consolidated Diamond Limited appealed.

The health workers want President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to intervene on their behalf.

All attention to reach Jospong group for its side of the story has proven futile.