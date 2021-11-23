Illegal connections contribute to power outages — ECG

Mr. Abraham Damtey Lincoln, the Eastern Regional Marketing Manager of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has indicated that the intermittent power outages which occur in Ghana are caused by the illegal connections by some customers.

Educating residents in Akim Oda on the impact of illegal connection on service delivery, Mr. Abraham said the illegal connection activities affect ECG’s transformers and it accessories.

According to him, residents in Akim Oda and beyond should visit ECG’s offices to request meters of their choices and other services relating to electricity rather than choosing to engage in illegal connection.

He said the situation has also affected the revenue mobilisation of the ECG.

Mr. Abraham made these statements at the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Birim Central Municipal Assembly held in Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

He further said the Ministry of Energy has instituted a revenue taskforce to oversee the collection of revenue from the ECG customers.

He urged participants to educate their relatives to pay their electricity bills as and when necessary to avoid disconnection. This he said would also go a long way to make government generate more funds to expand its rural electrification projects.

On interventions to address the challenges of ECG’s customers, Mr. Abraham said the Eastern Regional Office of Electricity Company of Ghana would create group whatsapp platforms for each district within the Region to monitor and collate information on power outages, illegal connection among others.

He encouraged the beneficiaries of the platform to report issues concerning electricity on the said platform.

In another development, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for recognizing her immense contributions in Akyem Oda Constituency and appointed her into office for the second time as the Municipal Chief Executive.

She also commended all those who supported her both in kind and spiritually.

According to her, the effective collaboration existing between the Staff of the Assembly and the Assembly Members has improved the Assembly’s performance in recent times.

She added that this improvement placed the Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the 7th position, when all 260 MMDAs nationwide were assessed on implementation of performance contract.

She was quick to add that, not too long ago, the Assembly was also selected among 10 best performing Assemblies within the Eastern Region.

However, Mrs. Adu indicated that the Birim Central Municipal Assembly was awarded by government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with citation, laptops, computers, scanner among others.

On a strategy adopted to deal the stray animals by Assembly, Mrs. Adu touched on “shoot to kill strategy” and said the effective implementation of the strategy would go a long way to remove animals from the principal streets of Akim Oda and also prevent residents’ backyard gardens from being destroyed by the animals.

Widening the tax net of the Assembly, the Assembly Members indicated that the rent charges on Assembly’s bungalow were below standards and urged management of the Assembly to increase the said charges to ensure Assembly gets more funds to undertake other projects in the Municipality.

Other key issues discussed at the Meeting by the participants included the approval of the Assembly’s Annual Action Plan, 2022 Fee Fixing Resolution of the Assembly, Assembly’ 2022 Composite Budget and Municipal Draft Spatial Development from 2020 to 2040.

The Meeting was attended by the Government’s appointees, Assembly Members and Heads of Departments.