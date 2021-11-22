Taxation will help us develop our country, not borrowing but let the people feel the development — Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, Founder of the All People's Congress (APC), has encouraged Ghanaians to pay taxes for the rapid socio-economic development of the country.

"Taxation is what is going to help us develop our country and not borrowing, no country has ever developed on borrowing, and I believe Ghanaians want to pay taxes, but they do not want to pay taxes that don't contribute to development," he said.

Addressing a Press Conference in Accra on Monday, dubbed, “Post Budget Analysis,” Dr. Ayariga, the 2020 Presidential Candidate for the APC, applauded the Government for suspending the collection of road tolls from next year as captured in the 2022 Budget Statement.

He also commended the Government for its YouStart Initiative, aimed at empowering young people to start, and grow small businesses.

The target is to create one million jobs with a seed capital of one billion Ghana Cedis beginning from March 2022.

He called for a policy to provide sustainable livelihood for street hawkers and urged the Government to the telecos on a one-way payment of the proposed 1.75 per cent E-levy.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced 1.75 per cent charges on all electronic transactions on Wednesday during the presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement to Parliament.

"The suffering is killing too much, the hardship is beginning to have a toll on people," he said, asking the populace to rise above “pettiness and save the country…”

Dr. Ayariga also called on all political parties to work together and stand firm against LGBTQ , saying the practice was “demonic”.

GNA