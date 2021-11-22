Man allegedly kills girlfriend and stuffed body in his refrigerator at Ho

The Police in Ho are on a manhunt for one Frank alleged to have killed a young lady and stuffed her body in his refrigerator.

The victim whose name has been given as Lizzy is believed to be the girlfriend of the young man who is on the run.

The suspect is being sought after by the Police in the Volta Region to help with further investigations into the matter.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, DSP Efia Tenge said on Monday, November 22, 2021, the Police in Ho received a wired report.

The report was about a stench from a room in a house located at Fiave, a suburb of Ho, the Volta Regional capital. Apart from the stench which pointed to a decomposed organic material, house flies were hovering around the doors and windows of the room.

The neighbours of the occupant of the room had been waiting for one Frank, the tenant to come home, but had not returned.

Hence, they broke into the room on that Monday (today) to ascertain the source of the smell.

Upon entering the room, they found that a body had been stuffed into a double-decker refrigerator in the room.

The body identified as Lizzy is suspected to be the girlfriend of Frank, the occupant of the room.

The police upon hearing the case sent crime scene investigators to the scene. After careful inspection of the crime scene, they discovered that the stench was a result of the body in the refrigerator.

The body which was found to be in an advanced state of decomposition in the white double-decker refrigerator was conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue. It is awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a search is underway to trace and arrest the said boyfriend who is believed to have killed the deceased.

---DGN online