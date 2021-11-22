ModernGhana logo
499 law students will start school January — Martin Kpebu

499 law students will start school January — Martin Kpebu
The lawyer for the aggrieved 499 prospective law students who were denied admission, Mr Martin Kpebu says they will hopefully start school next year in January.

He said the General Legal Council had agreed to admit the students but the date to report to school was yet to be announced.

Mr Kpebu told the GNA that the General Legal Council at a meeting, said it needed time to make “arrangements” for their admission.

“They have not given us the latest date for my clients to start school and so we are looking at January,” he stated, adding that, he was assured the date to report for school would be communicated to him before the end of the year.

GNA

