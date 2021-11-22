ModernGhana logo
With time Covid-19 vaccination will be compulsory – GHS

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said the Service will make the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory if need be.

“I am sure that with time we will get there and it is something that we have to do to bring this pandemic under control and we need to ensure that almost everybody is protected. If it comes to that I think we will not hesitate to recommend that.

“We have companies in this country that have mandated that if you have not vaccinated, you can’t come to work… we have to bring the virus under control, we need to ensure that everybody is protected,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday.

The government aims to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year, however, as of November 18, 2021, only 3,493,688 Ghanaians had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, students aged 15 years and above will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

This follows the approval “for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above.”

Initially, only persons above age 17 were given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) signed by its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, noted that “as part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19.”

The letter urged all Regional and District Directors of education to “work closely with their colleague Regional and District Directors of Health to facilitate the vaccination of all 15 years or older in schools across the country.”

---Classfmonline.com

