‘If the 1.7% e-levy will give us a better life, then it’s worth it’ – Ofori-Atta’s wife

The wife of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Mrs Angela Ofori-Atta has stressed the need for Ghanaians to pay their taxes as they seek to see more development in the country.

According to her, taxes such as the recently proposed E-levy are important and must be encouraged.

She told Joy News in an interview on the sidelines of Volta Fair at Ho in the Volta Region that she pays a third of her salary as taxes every month, although many Ghanaians don't, and believes that getting more people to pay taxes will help stimulate economic growth.

“There's no country that can develop without its citizens contributing, and there are too many people in Ghana not contributing. So I think when we send money to each other to pay for services that are taxed, pretty soon we will figure a way not to pay income tax because that's the way the world is going,” she said.

“I have to pay one-third or more of my salary as taxes every month, and I know that there are many people who are not paying taxes, and I know that they would like better roads. They would like when they go to the hospital to get better care; I know that they would like a good Ghana,” she added.

The 1.75% tax on all digital financial transactions; E-levy, is one of the main proposals of the government in the 2022 budget presented to parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta last week.

The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

---citinewsroom