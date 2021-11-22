NPP has proven to be power corrupt – Lawyer

Lawyer Kojo Mensah, a Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after winning the last election has been corrupted by being in power.

Mr. Mensah suggested the Akufo-Addo led government seeks to use the autocratic style of leadership on Ghanaians.

In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, he told Don Kwabena Prah, “The budget is mostly for plans for the future. Our constitution states that before a budget is implemented, it must be approved by members of parliament. That is not the case this time around.

"After the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta delivered the budget, Kwasi Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, gave the directive for road tolls to be removed. It was a bit of a surprise for him to introduce this conflict of power. He had no right to exert that authority before the approval of the budget."

Lawyer Kojo Mensah indicated it was necessary for the Speaker to step in, and correct the abuse of power by the Minister of Road and Highways. “There had to be a formal debate and discussion before the budget is approved, but without that, it was wise for the Speaker of Parliament to stand on his grounds. He needed to control the situation before it got out of hand.”

He recounted that the Speaker of Parliament, Alan Bagbin, hardly speaks on matters but only does that when need be.

He believes without the authority of the Speaker, Ghanaian leaders, especially those from the NPP would abuse their power to their own benefit.

The lawyers comment comes after Alban Bagbin instructed the Minister of Roads and Highways, to revert his decision on the removal of the toll booths across the country without the approval of the 2022 budget.

