Burial and Funeral Rites for Odehye Comfort Boatemaa Agyeman, Aged 89

Odehye Comfort Boatemaa Agyeman

Burial and funeral rites will be held at Akyem-Ahwenease, near Kyebi, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, for The Late Odehye (Royal Princess) Comfort Boatemaa Agyeman (aka Nana Afia Omaniasa), 89 years old, beginning from Friday, November 26, 2021, with what has been billed as a “Night-of-Praise” in honor of the deceased and her ancestors from 7 pm to 10 pm. Odehye Comfort Boatemaa Agyeman, who transitioned about a year ago, was also a member of the Ofori-Panyin Royal Family and the mother of Barima Gyansi Korie, I, the Chief of Akyem-Ahwenease.

Funeral arrangements will include the laying-in-state of the mortal remains of the deceased at the Palace of the Chief of Akyem-Ahwenease, beginning from 4 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021. There will also be a Pre-Burial Service at the Akyem-Ahwenease Palace Square, and the firing of musketry by the famous Chiefs-of-the-Three-Counties or Amantuomiensa, between 7 am and 8 am, and a Burial Service at the Akyem-Ahwenease Local Assembly Chapel of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. This will be followed by a General Public Viewing of the mortal remains of the deceased from 11 am to 12:30 pm, to be immediately followed by a Private Burial at Akyem-Ahwenease.

There will also be a Final Funeral Rites from 1 pm to 5:30 pm at the Ahwenease School Park, including the reception and welcoming of sympathizers by the Chiefs and Elders of Akyem-Ahwenease, beginning from 1:30 pm. A Thanksgiving and Memorial Service will also be held at the Akyem-Ahwenease Local Assembly Chapel of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Among the Chief Mourners of Odehye Comfort Boatemaa Agyeman are The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin, II; Opanyin Amaning, of Akyem-Apedwa and Abusuapanyin Kofi Boateng, Head of the Kyebi Royal Family. The deceased is survived by several siblings, including Nana Okorie Akrasi Agyeman, of Akyem-Asiakwa, and 11 children, including Mr. Patrick Bonah Awuah, of New York City, USA. Also surviving the deceased are 37 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

(Atumpan News Agency)