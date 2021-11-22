ModernGhana logo
Muslim cleric celebrates Maulid

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Popular Muslim Cleric and philanthropist, Alhaji Alhassan Ali Abokin Ango over the weekend marked the annual Maulid celebration to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

The celebration was under the auspices of His Eminence, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The event brought together Muslim and traditional leaders, Imams, officials of political parties and philanthropists from all walks of life.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I in an interview on the sidelines of the event advised the youth, especially those in the Zongo communities, to be innovative to be able to create jobs for themselves instead of hunting for white colour jobs.

This according to him would help solve the high rate of unemployment and boost the growth of the country's economy.

He disclosed that some youth in the Zongo communities have through businesses and other professions over the years contributed a lot to nation's success story and development.

NIi Adotey Odaawulu I, urged the youth to engage in viable business ventures and become entrepreneurs for them to be financially successful.

According to him, it is necessary for one to identify his or her unique skill and use it to realise their dreams and become useful to society.

