Coup plot case: Court revokes arrest warrant for WOII Esther Saan Dekumwine

The High Court has revoked an arrest warrant for WOII Esther Saan Dekumwine in the ongoing alleged coup plotters case.

She has also been admitted to bail.

The 3-Member Court composed of Justices Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe as President, Hafisata Amaleboba, and Stephen Oppong issued a bench warrant on November 10, 2021, for her arrest when she failed to show up at her trial.

Her lawyers could not immediately substantiate claims that she had taken ill and had been hospitalized. The health facility to which she had been admitted could not also be named.

Additionally, the lawyers were unable to furnish the Court with a lawful excuse duty letter to explain the military woman’s absence at trial.

The Court held then that the absence of the accused person was without a justifiable excuse, and, consequently, issued the warrant for her immediate arrest.

Upon a request by her lawyers for a revocation of the bench warrant, and to admit her to bail, the Court observed that WOII Saan had dutifully appeared at all her trial hearings.

Meanwhile, the Court has warned all accused persons in the case to make themselves available for the trial.

It says it will not hesitate to deal with any of them who absents him/herself without lawful excuse.

---citinewsroom