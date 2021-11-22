Agona East District Assembly set to strengthen Area Council to boost revenue mobilization

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil has announced that the Assembly was going to strengthen the Area Council and other structures of the Assembly to boost revenue mobilization rather than depending solely on Common Fund.

According to the DCE, strengthening Area Councils was also to take local governance to the doorsteps of the people.

Addressing the maiden General Assembly Meeting held at Agona Nsaba on Thursday, Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil urged Assembly Members to support the Assembly to operationalize its sub-structures effectively.

"Hon. Presiding Member, haven served as an elected Assembly Member and as a Chairperson of the Kwanyarko Area Council, I am better placed to walk a fine line so as to make respective Area Councils function effectively.

"It is my candid opinion that we ought to be seen as an Assembly to be very much concern and to ensure that the Area Councils are fully operationalized," she stated.

The Agona East DCE noted that even though all the five area Councils have been inaugurated, they were yet to fully move into action.

She disclosed that revamping the Area Councils would improve revenue mobilization and urged the Assembly Members to support the exercise.

Further to the area Councils, Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil disclosed that Farmer's Market center was going to be created in the District to also generate some revenue for the Assembly.

"Agona East District is an agrarian one, and most of our people consider Agriculture as their main occupation.

"There is therefore the need for the Assembly to create a market center where all agric products would be sold so that the Assembly would also generate revenue to support its development agenda.

"Another area to generate income for the Assembly is valuation of rate able properties in the District," she emphasised.

According to the DCE, since the creation of the District, the Assembly does not have the economic values of all properties and so it continues to use unassessed property rate for all the properties in the district adding it had denied the Assembly of some revenues

She stated that the Assembly had contacted the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission to conduct the revaluation of all properties in the District.

The Agona East DCE mentioned Agona Duakwa, Asafo, Kwansakrom, Nsaba, and Kwanyarko as communities the first phase of the exercise would be carried out.

She praised His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for adding Agona East District to benefit from the One District One Hospital saying it would offer quick healthcare delivery to the people.

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority (CODA) Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib has indicated that President Akufo-Addo was gradually alleviating poverty at the grassroots level through the One Million Dollar Per Constituency policy.

Addressing the Chiefs and People of Agona Asafo soon after he commissioned a 3-unit classroom block for Agona Asafo Presbyterian Junior High School on Tuesday, Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib said the project has become reality due to a request from the community members.

He disclosed that the Edifice became possible due to President Akufo-Addo's commitment to grassroot development.

According to him, during his campaign tour in 2016, President Akufo-Addo sought to consider development at the grassroot level.

Mr. Ahmed Shaib further noted that President Akufo-Addo who was then a Presidential candidate, saw the need for a needs assessment or stakeholder assessment to establish what the people in the community want to improve their lives.

"That is the reason for the introduction of the One Million Dollar Per Constituency policy to execute projects for the Constituency.

"Fortunately for the people in the Agona East District, there is a strong man in the person of Professor Kwesi Yankah who was always on my neck to ensure that the needed projects meant for Agona East District were executed on time.

"He took every project as his own making sure they are sent to the rightful location including this Edifice for Asafo Community," he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer mentioned some of the projects being undertaken in the Agona East District such as a 3-unit classroom block at Kofi Kum, eight boreholes that have been dug in Agona Nkran, Obokor, Kwanyarko, Akrabong and other communities.

"The Coastal Development Authority has put in place measures to construct Durbar Grounds for Gyesikrom and Nantifa.

"There are also plans to construct a market center and a CHPS compound at Agona Kwanyarko

"This is what we are doing under CODA to ensure that President Akufo Addo's vision for the creation of the Coastal Development Authority to alleviate poverty at the Grassroot is fully implemented.

"We are doing our possible within our means to serve Communities in all the Six Regions in our jurisdiction with their needs," he stressed.

Former Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah and the DCE for Agona East, Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil lauded Coastal Development Authority for supporting the district with infrastructure development.