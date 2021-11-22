Juabeng Rural Bank hands over modern x-ray facility to Juabeng Municipal Hospital

The Paramount Chief of the Juabeng Traditional Council in the Ashanti kingdom and Chairman of the Council of State of the republic, Nana Otuo Siriboe ll over the weekend commissioned and handed over an ultra-modern X-ray facility to the Juabeng Municipal Hospital.

The estimated Gh￠346,000 worth ancillary health facility is a benevolent gift from the Juabeng Rural Bank Ltd.

The project according to management is one of many development initiatives undertaken in the bank's operational communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Board Chairman of the bank, Lawyer Kwabena Asanti Krobea briefed journalists on factors that informed management decision to construct the X-ray facility for the hospital.

He said management was worried about the absence of such an important health care service in a hospital where most of the bank's staff access health care, describing it as "an impediment to efficient and quality health care delivery".

The board chairman further emphasized that the gesture is also to acknowledge the immense contributions made by the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe ll to the very establishment and growth of the bank as well as to express gratitude to the chiefs and people of Juabeng and its neighborhood for their unflinching loyalty to the bank since its inception.

Lawyer Kwabena Asanti Krobea urged management of the hospital to maintain and make good use of the facility, praying it served the people well.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital on behalf of management commended the bank and the traditional council for such a noble generosity.

Dr Osei-Owusu disclosed that the absence of an X-ray in the hospital was one of the numerous challenges that management was confronted with.

He recalled how patients hitherto had to be transported in an ambulance to Kumasi for X-ray related services.

He was however relieved that the facility has come at last to enhance improved access to efficient, accessible, and quality health care delivery in the facility. He promised to ensure proper maintenance and good use of the facility.

Marketing manager of the bank Michael Adai encouraged customers within the Juabeng catchment area to continue doing business with the bank enable them undertake more such social development projects in other communities in the region.