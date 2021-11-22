NGO sensitizes traditional leaders on reproductive health issues

Oheneba Poku Foundation with partnership from UNICEF organised a day workshop to educate Chiefs and Queen mothers in Adansi and Amansie on the need to educate young people on reproductive and sexual health issues.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Albert Duah, called on traditional leaders not to leave reproductive and sexual education to only health professionals but rather lead; because they command respect and are highly revered within their locality.

He further took time to explain some diseases associated with discriminate sexual acts. "STDs are common among most young adults because they lack the right education and are shy to ask for help," he said.

He revealed that Adansi Akrofuom topped Ashanti region in the recent report on teenage pregnancy.

The UNICEF official, Mrs. Charity Nii Quaye pleaded with the Queen mothers to take special interest in the wellbeing of girls in their area. She pleaded with them to make provision for menstrual hygiene products, so they don't fall prey to some unscrupulous men.

Hon. Eric Kwaku Kusi Jnr, DCE for Adansi North, blasts parents who solicit financial support from their young girls. He asked, "where do you think your girl gets her money from?"

He employs parents to take keen interest in the daily activities of their children, so they don't fall into the hands of bad companies.

Nana Amoanimaa Dede, the special guest bemoans the poor parenting style adopted by some parents-where they prioritize work over their children welfare to desist from that unhealthy act.

She charged the Queen mothers to spread the good news about adolescent health issues.

Adansihemaa thanked Otumfour Osei Tutu ii, Oheneba Poku foundation and UNICEF for their continual support for girl-child education in Ghana.