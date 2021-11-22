Police arrest four suspected robbers operating within Weija and its environs

22.11.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the successful arrest of four suspected robbers who have been operating within Weija in the Greater Accra Region and its environs.

According to a statement issued and posted on the official Facebook page of the Police, it succeeded in the arrest after embarking on a special intelligence-led operation.

The four robbery suspects broke into the residence of some victims at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite, and made away with their personal effects on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Upon receipt of the robbery report, the Weija Police Command embarked on a special 8-hour covert operation which led to the arrest of Benjamin Otoo, Tony Mensah Yedu, and Bismark Asabree at their hideouts at Ajasco Red Top and New Aplaku on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Suspect, Bismark Asabree later led the Police to arrest suspect Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Labadi.

A search on them led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxi cab, 3 laptops, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a Police vest, 1 Gota, and 14 assorted wristwatches.

All four suspects are to be arraigned today, Monday, November 22, 2021, as the police work to arrest other accomplices to bring them to book to face the law for their criminal activities.

Find below the full statement from the Police on the arrest: