ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest four suspected robbers operating within Weija and its environs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police arrest four suspected robbers operating within Weija and its environs
22.11.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the successful arrest of four suspected robbers who have been operating within Weija in the Greater Accra Region and its environs.

According to a statement issued and posted on the official Facebook page of the Police, it succeeded in the arrest after embarking on a special intelligence-led operation.

The four robbery suspects broke into the residence of some victims at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite, and made away with their personal effects on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Upon receipt of the robbery report, the Weija Police Command embarked on a special 8-hour covert operation which led to the arrest of Benjamin Otoo, Tony Mensah Yedu, and Bismark Asabree at their hideouts at Ajasco Red Top and New Aplaku on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Suspect, Bismark Asabree later led the Police to arrest suspect Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Labadi.

A search on them led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxi cab, 3 laptops, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a Police vest, 1 Gota, and 14 assorted wristwatches.

1122202120513-vbqduhgtsn-260107832 1771024866426208 266741837515919962 n

All four suspects are to be arraigned today, Monday, November 22, 2021, as the police work to arrest other accomplices to bring them to book to face the law for their criminal activities.

Find below the full statement from the Police on the arrest:

1122202120511-k5frj7u2h0-260257190 1771024629759565 4962925349655405022 n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Footballer jailed 10 years for defilement at Assin-Aworoso
22.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
4 armed robbery gang grabbed at Weija
22.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four grabbed for robbing house at Kokrobite
22.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
U/E: Police chase armed robbers who attacked passengers on Kugri-Avorsum road
22.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four arrested for using Instagram to lure, rape women at Adenta
19.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: Court remands four kidnapping suspects
19.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court fines ‘stubborn’ drivers Ghc1,200 each
19.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four rapists cum robbers grabbed
19.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Man arrested for stealing GHS18,000 worth of GWCL water
17.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line