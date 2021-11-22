ModernGhana logo
22.11.2021 General News

MCE nominee for East Gonja gets 100% approval

22.11.2021 LISTEN

The Assembly members for the East Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, have overwhelmingly endorsed the President's nominee for the area, Mr. Richard Broni with a 100% vote.

The 34 assembly members comprising of elected members and government appointees, all voted Yes in favour of the nominee.

The nominee in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the President and members of the assembly for the level of confidence reposed in him.

He gave assurance that he will run an inclusive office as he takes turns to steer the affairs of the municipality.

He also thanked all stakeholders of the Municipality and the leadership of the ruling party in the region for their unflinching support.

Hon. Richard Broni was nominated by the President to replace Hon Mohammed Tamimu who was twice rejected by members of the Assembly to serve a second term as MCE for the area.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

