22.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

4 armed robbery gang grabbed at Weija

22.11.2021 LISTEN

The Weija Divisional Police Command have busted four suspected armed robbers who reportedly broke into the residence of some persons at Ajasco Red Top, a suburb of Kokrobite.

The suspects names were mentioned as Benjamin Otoo, alias Dada Joe; Tony Mensah Yedu, alias Big Joe, Bismark Asabree alias Dagbano and Nana Yaw Arko.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director General, Public Affairs of the Service, the suspects on November 18, 2021 made away with three laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones, Tecno Camon 7 smartphone, a Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, three phone charges, two laptop chargers and an unspecified amount of cash from their operation in the Weija area.

Police received a complaint about the incident and undertook an 8-hour operation which led to the arrest of three suspects at Aplaku and Ajasco Red Top on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The fourth suspect was later arrested at his hideout at Labadi in Accra.

“A search on them led to the retrieval of assorted phones, a taxi cab, 3 laptops, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a police vest, 1 Gota and 14 assorted wristwatches.”

“All four suspects will be arraigned today, Monday, November 22, 2021. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get other accomplices arrested to face criminal charges,” according to portion of the statement

Police therefore assured the public that it will continue to do all that is necessary to make the country a safe place.

—DGN online

