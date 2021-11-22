There's no plan to move capital from Accra — OB Amoah

Government has no plans to relocate the capital to any other region despite congestion in the city.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah said government would rather focus on curbing the rural urban drift.

He passed these comments at the launch of the report on the 2021 Ghana’s Population and Housing Census held in Accra .

A three set report released by the Ghana Statistical Service on Thursday revealed Ghana’s Population currently stands at 30,832,019. Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions have more than 50 percent of the population, a slight difference from the provisional results released earlier whiles urban population increased nationally from 50.9 percent in 2010 to 56.7 percent in 2021.

Ghana’s Population age structure is transitioning from one dominated by children (0-14 years ) to one dominated by youth ( 15-35 years).

A total of 17,931,673 (58.2%) of Ghana’s Population are 18 years and older.2

With talks already shifting to other regions due to over stretched resources and infrastructure, the government said such plans are mute.

OB Amoah said ” It will take several years to develop infrastructure in the proposed region which will come at a cost. According to him no discussion has come up at the level of cabinet for consideration.

“Rather we focus our attention on curbing the rural-urban drift so that it becomes possible for any child to work from their environment rather than migrating to the capitals to seek greener pasture.

The Government Statistician , Professor Samuel Kobina Annim said that the 2021 Population and Housing report should be adopted by Metropolitan, Municipal , and District Assemblies for policy consideration.

—3news.com