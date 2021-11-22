Drugs worth GH¢45,437 purchased for the Police Hospital were expired — Auditor General

22.11.2021 LISTEN

The Auditor General (A-G) has revealed in its 202 report that drugs worth GH¢45,437.50 purchased for the Police Hospital Medical stores were expired.

The expiry period ranged between June 2018 and December 2019, the report indicated.

“Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) requires that a principal spending officer of a covered entity, state-owned enterprise or public corporation to be responsible for the assets of the institution under the care of the Principal Spending Officer and shall ensure that proper control systems exist for the custody and management of the assets.

“On the contrary, we noted during the audit that drugs worth GH¢45,437.50 purchased for the Police Hospital Medical stores were expired. The expiry period ranged between June 2018 and December 2019.

“We recommended that the Head of the Hospital should take necessary steps to dispose of the expired drugs to prevent it from being issued to patients. Further, we urged the Head to ensure that the right quantities of drugs are purchased,” it said.

