ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court accounts officer can't account for ¢18K paid for bailiff services — Auditor General

Headlines Court accounts officer can't account for ¢18K paid for bailiff services — Auditor General
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Auditor General’s report 2020 has revealed that between June 2019 and June 2020 the Accounts Officer of Twifo Praso Magistrate Court, Mr. Isaac Manteaw collected a total revenue of GH¢111,742.00 for bailiff service and cash deposit but made a bank deposit and direct cash refund of GH¢59,320.00 and GH¢34,407.00 respectively leaving an unaccounted difference of GH¢18,215.00.

The report recommended that the Registrar should recover the amount of GH¢18,215.00 from Mr. Isaac Manteaw, failing which the Registrar should personally pay the amount.

11222021113611-8cs1wjivup-report

11222021113611-0f730m4yxs-report

“Section 47 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) requires that, revenue collected or received by a covered entity shall be received into a public fund established for the specific purpose.

“We noted that, between June 2019 and June 2020 the Accounts Officer of Twifo Praso Magistrate Court, Mr. Isaac Manteaw collected a total revenue of GH¢111,742.00 for bailiff service and cash deposit but made a bank deposit and direct cash refund of GH¢59,320.00 and GH¢34,407.00 respectively leaving an unaccounted difference of GH¢18,215.00.

11222021113612-j5fqi7t2g0-nkrnaza

11222021113612-m6itl8w331-nkrnaza

“We recommended that the Registrar should recover the amount of GH¢18,215.00 from Mr. Isaac Manteaw, failing which the Registrar should personally pay the amount,” the report said.

11222021113612-rvmypdc553-winneba

11222021113613-otkvn0y442-winneba

It added “We observed that 27 GCR books were used in collecting fines and other revenue totalling GH¢116,586.00 by the Court and these were duly recorded in the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana: Ministries, Departments and other Agencies for the year ended 31 December, 2020 cash book.

“However, there were no pay in slips and banks statements to show that the revenue collected have been lodged with the Bank. We recommended that the Registrar should immediately recover the total amount of GH¢116,586.00 from the Accounts Officer at the Twifo Praso Magistrate Court, failing which the Registrar should pay the amount and our Office notified accordingly.”

—3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Broadcaster Omanhene resigns from Kesben TV/FM after 17years in a shocking manner
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Drugs worth GH¢45,437 purchased for the Police Hospital were expired — Auditor General
22.11.2021 | Headlines
N/R: Five AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of ammunitions can't be account for — Auditor General
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia calls for more efficient approach to use of public resources
22.11.2021 | Headlines
#FixTheCountry Movement to demonstrate against 2022 Budget on Friday
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo expected to resume work today from his ‘much-deserved’ leave
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Don’t focus on public sector; start your own business to drive the private sector – Bawumia to graduates
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Parliament ‘fights’ Finance Minister over 2% budgetary allocation to the House
22.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia mourns with Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso
21.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line