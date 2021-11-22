West Gonja: Am not offended with calls from youth of Canteen asking me for jobs instead of goodies — Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency Lawyer Abu Jinapor has said he is not offended with calls from the youth of Canteen asking him to provide them with jobs instead of the usual goodies he doles out to them in a short video which went gone viral.

He said this on Saturday, November 20 at a short durbar to commission a mechanized borehole for residents of Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

According to him, it lies within the remit of the youth to ask for jobs from duty bearers in whom they have reposed their confidence.

He explained that Damongo is the home of his mother but he paternally hails from Buipe but ever since he became a government appointee, he has never diverted any single opportunity or developmental project to Buipe at the detriment of the people of Damongo constituency.

"Beneficiaries of all the jobs i have had or secured as a government appointee all came to Damongo constituency to help reduce the unemployment rate in our area and i will continue to go every length to secure jobs for our youth especially in the Canteen electoral area for the level of confidence reposed in me in the December 7th, 2020 parliamentary election", he stressed.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari who joined the MP in the commissioning of the mechanized borehole catalogued amongst others, the number of jobs brought to the people of the Canteen electoral area.

The soft-spoken MCE who was visibly unhappy over the conduct of the youth group said the Canteen town has benefited tremendously from the lawmaker pertaining to jobs.

He urged them to exercise restraints in their dealings as they make strides to secure job opportunities for them.

It would be recalled that a video of NPP youth group of Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region were seen allegedly rejecting an envelope suspected to be containing money.

The brainchild of the said video was heard chanting statements like, 'take your money away,' 'we need jobs not money' which went viral.