U/E: Police chase armed robbers who attacked passengers on Kugri-Avorsum road

The Police in the Upper East (E/R) Region is on the hunt for three suspected armed robbers who attacked some passengers along the Kugri-Avorsum.

Last Friday, November 19, 2021, some robbers were reported to have attacked some vehicles travelling along the Kugri-Avorsum, leading to the death of one of the passengers who sustained an injury.

With the case reaching the Upper East Regional Police Command, it has tasked officers to hunt and bring these armed robbers to book.

In a statement signed by Public Affairs Officer for the Region, David Fianko-Okyere (ASP) on Sunday, November 21, 2021, the command says its anti-robbery operation unit with the Garu District Police Command is leading the operation.

“Investigation so far has established that one of the victims, only known as Kwakye, sustained an injury and was rushed to the Garu Presbyterian Health Centre but died while receiving medical attention. The body has been conveyed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” ASP David Fianko-Okyere said.

According to him, the Upper East Regional Command is bent on bringing the perpetrators to book. He said the command assures the general public that officers will work to protect commuters and residents.

“We want to assure the public of our resolve to weed out armed gangs in our communities to ensure socio-economic activities are carried out in a peaceful and safe society,” DSP David Fianko-Okyere said.

Information provided indicates that the three suspected armed robbers, wielding an AK 47 and machetes, attacked the passengers who were returning from Songo Market to Garu onboard a white Mercedes Sprinter bus just after the Kugri Stream.

The robbers who are now on the run managed to rob the passengers of an unspecified amount of money and also made away with mobile phones belonging to the passengers.