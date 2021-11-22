FixTheCountry Movement to demonstrate against 2022 Budget on Friday

Convenors of the FixTheCountry Movement are planning to lead followers to demonstrate against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on Friday, November 26, 2022.

The Movement just like many Ghanaians is not happy with the content of the budget, especially concerning the part that talks about the introduction of 1.7% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

To table their concern with a loud voice, the #FixTheCountry movement has decided to hit the streets of Accra once again.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Hardi Yakubu, a convener with the movement said they want better explanations from government on how previous taxes have been put to use.

“We are mobilizing citizens to exercise their displeasure about the 2022 budget. We want to bring that displeasure to bear on the powers that be in our quest to prevent the government from compounding the frustration and suffering that the people of Ghana are already bearing,” he said.

Mr. Yakubu added, “Fuel prices have gone up 15 times this year and that has led to an increase in foods and basic goods. The 2022 budget instead of announcing measures to cushion Ghanaians rather introduces measures that will compound the problem and that is why it is necessary to highlight how this is objectionable by the people.”

With the minds of the leaders of the Movement set on the picketing exercise, they will later today, Monday, November 22, 2021, meet with the Police to finalise talks about the routes and security for the demonstration.