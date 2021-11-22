ModernGhana logo
Don’t focus on public sector; start your own business to drive the private sector – Bawumia to graduates

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged graduates to endeavour to start their own businesses to help drive the private sector.

This is a message contained in a speech read on behalf of the Vice President by Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines And Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa last Saturday

He said, “Not only are you expected to be working in the public sector; you are equally expected to be drivers of the private sector. Some of you should start planning to begin your own businesses with knowledge gained from the training you have received, and possibly employ others.”

In a message to the graduating students, Dr. Bawumia charged the graduates to strive to always work hard, be honest, and show humility at the workplace.

“You should develop such positive traits as hard work, honesty, dedication, trustworthiness, and humility,” Rev. John Ntim Fordjour shared.

The call on graduates and for that matter the Ghanaian youth to focus on entrepreneurship corresponds to a similar one made by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Recently at the Springboard-Ghana Cares Youth Dialogue event in Accra, the Finance Minister disclosed that the government payroll is full.

He encouraged the unemployed youth to put their skills to use by venturing into entrepreneurship.

