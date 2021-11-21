Modify technical training into industrial education – Economist to government

The Reverend Dr Sam Worlanyo Mensah, the Executive Director of the Centre for Greater Impact Africa, and an Economist has recommended to Government to change Technical and Vocational Education into Industrial Education.

He said, “technical and vocational education in the past have had negative connotations of being for school dropouts, and people find it difficult to associate with it, therefore, a change of name and curriculum would ensure that the nation benefits.

“Let us reorient it, let's overhaul the entire system and name it the industrial education, and that will draw a lot more attention to it.”

Rev. Dr. Mensah who is also the Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel International said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Dr Mensah said government could then roll in ICT training and all other digital economic issues to help bridge the gap between academia and industry.

He noted that strengthening the technical side and blending it with industry was the only way to solve the country's unemployment issue as people could then create their own jobs and employ others after school.

Rev. Dr. Mensah suggested that some courses such as agriculture and visual arts being run at the senior high schools could be selected to join the technical and vocational schools to pilot the free education policy.

GNA