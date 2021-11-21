ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Modify technical training into industrial education – Economist to government

Education Modify technical training into industrial education – Economist to government
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Reverend Dr Sam Worlanyo Mensah, the Executive Director of the Centre for Greater Impact Africa, and an Economist has recommended to Government to change Technical and Vocational Education into Industrial Education.

He said, “technical and vocational education in the past have had negative connotations of being for school dropouts, and people find it difficult to associate with it, therefore, a change of name and curriculum would ensure that the nation benefits.

“Let us reorient it, let's overhaul the entire system and name it the industrial education, and that will draw a lot more attention to it.”

Rev. Dr. Mensah who is also the Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel International said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Dr Mensah said government could then roll in ICT training and all other digital economic issues to help bridge the gap between academia and industry.

He noted that strengthening the technical side and blending it with industry was the only way to solve the country's unemployment issue as people could then create their own jobs and employ others after school.

Rev. Dr. Mensah suggested that some courses such as agriculture and visual arts being run at the senior high schools could be selected to join the technical and vocational schools to pilot the free education policy.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
CHASS pushes for practical code of conduct for schools
21.11.2021 | Education
Address Buffer Stock challenges to curb erratic food supply - CHASS to GES
21.11.2021 | Education
Science was a difficult paper — BECE candidates in Bolgatanga
21.11.2021 | Education
Aburi headteacher appeals for extension of school feeding programme to JHSs
21.11.2021 | Education
Free SHS awaits you — Education Ministry encourages BECE candidates
19.11.2021 | Education
Govt decision to increase school feeding beneficiaries welcoming news — Mrs Quashigah
19.11.2021 | Education
Finance Ministry gives financial clearance for recruitment of over 16,000 teachers
19.11.2021 | Education
Ghana’s eTransform Project Trains Tomorrow’s Leaders
19.11.2021 | Education
West Gonja: Kill the exams and finish high — Abu Jinapor ginger BECE candidates
19.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line