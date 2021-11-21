ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPA wins award for digital excellence

General News NPA wins award for digital excellence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been recognised by organizers of Ghana Energy awards for its continuous commitment to policy initiatives on digitalization, aimed at sanitizing the petroleum downstream industry.

Dubbed “Excellence in Digital Service Delivery”, the award is in recognition of the Authority’s deployment of technologies such as the tracking systems for bulk road vehicles and cargoes, the petroleum product marking scheme and the enterprise relational database management system.

These policy initiatives are geared towards improving transportation and safety of petroleum products as well as curbing fuel adulteration and smuggling in the country.

The event which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, had the Minister of Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the Special Guest of Honor.

Also present at the event was His Excellency, ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Ghana Energy Awards is endorsed by the World Energy Council, with the aim of recognising the achievements, successes, efforts, innovation and excellence of corporate entities and individuals within the Energy Sector.

It also celebrates the tremendous work of players in the industry competing in various categories of the awards.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Akwaaba UK announces 2021 December in Ghana Events
21.11.2021 | General News
1.7% E-levy may not generate expected revenue – Economist
21.11.2021 | General News
Gov't to expand Planting for Food and Jobs for export — Deputy Agric Minister
20.11.2021 | General News
Structures along Takoradi Mall to Tanokrom faces demolition
20.11.2021 | General News
Amend the Law on minimum age of sexual consent – Coordinator
20.11.2021 | General News
Stop auctioning confiscated wood — Abu Jinapor to Ahafo Forestry Commission
19.11.2021 | General News
US, Ghana inaugurate new $1.8million energy efficiency testing laboratory
18.11.2021 | General News
“Accept the defeat and stop the lies, allegations” — GFA reacts to SAFA
18.11.2021 | General News
Ghana's youth need the right opportunity, direction to excel — Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah
18.11.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line