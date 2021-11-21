Bawumia mourns with Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso

The late Mother of Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and President of the National House of Chiefs has been laid to rest at Sefwi-Anhwiaso in the Western North Region.

The late mother, Obaapanin Adwoa Ahyiah died on Sunday, March 01, 2020, at Divine Hospital in Bibiani after a short illness at age 95.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a Government delegation to join hundreds of mourners to pay their last respect to the late mother of the Omanhene.

Also present at the funeral were; Mr. Kan Daapaah, National Security Minister, Mr. Peter Mac Manu, Former NPP National Chairman, Mr. Richard Ebbah Obeng Western North Regional Minister, and Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko, Western Regional Minister.

The rest were; Dr Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Sefwi Wiawso, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng MP for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Mr. Alex Tetteh, MP for Akontombra and Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Former Western North Regional Minister.

Some Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as Regional Executives of the NPP, were also present.

The atmosphere at the funeral grounds was charged with drumming and dancing as people filed past the body of the late Adwoa Ahyiah to pay their last respect.

The burial also attracted a lot of traditional leaders including; Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze Dominase, and Former National House Chief Vice President, Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Paramount Chief of Tachiman, and Nana Osuodumgya Barima Appiah Dwaa Boafo II, Paramount Chief of Hwidiem.

Others include; Oyeadeeyie Basape Kwadwo Armah III, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Kwaku Gyamprah II, Paramount Chief of Chirano Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, and Odeneho Bretum IV, Paramount Chief of Suaman Dadieso Traditional Area.

Institutions such as Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC), Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Asante Gold Cooperation, Chirano Goldmines Limited, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Sefwiman Rural Bank, Opportunity International, Western North Journalists Association among others were also present to mourn with Nana Gyebi.

GNA