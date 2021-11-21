West Gonja: Damongo MP inaugurated three projects in three communities

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency Lawyer Abu Jinapor on Saturday, November 20, 2021, inaugurated three projects for three farming communities in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The projects include a six unit classroom block at Mempeasem, a community-based health planning and services (CHPS) Compound at Mognori and a mechanized borehole at Canteen.

The MP who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources was joined by officials from McDan Foundation led by Mr. Gerald Owusu Doku at Mempeasem in the Achubunyor electoral area to commission the six unit classroom block to replace the old school block which was in a deplorable state and posing as adeath threat to the pupil in the community.

The facility was made possible through the collaboration between the office of the Member of Parliament and McDan Foundation, a subsidiary of McDan group chaired by Dr. McKorley.

The new edifice which is estimated at Ghc400,000 is aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for both pupils and staff.

The construction of the school project by McDan comes with a mechanized borehole to serve as a source of portable drinking water for the pupil, staff and the community.

At a short colorful ceremony to hand over the project to officials of the Ghana Education Service, Lawyer Abu Jinapor thanked the chiefs and people of Mempeasem for supporting the contractor in the execution of the school project on schedule.

He pledged his commitment to the development of their children's education for a better future adding that he will tackle other challenges confronting the school.

The Assemblyman for the area, Hon Kipo on behalf of the chiefs and people of the community, lauded Abu Jinapor for the kind gesture and said the facility would go a long way to improve education in the community.

He appealed to the lawmaker to furnish the school with furniture and also provide the school with a toilet facility to improve sanitary conditions.

He again pray the MP for a teachers quarters since most of the teachers travel from Damongo to the community to teach.

CHPS Compound at Mognori

Abu Jinapor and his team later proceeded to Mognori in the Mole electoral area where he commissioned a community based health planning and services (CHPS) Compound for residents of the community which has an estimated population of over 800 people.

He also presented a motorbike to the health facility to aid in its day-to-day activities.

At a short durbar, the MP bemoaned that it is sad and heartbreaking for a community with such a population to not have access to healthcare due to lack of health infrastructure.

He noted that residents in Mognori, Murugu and the adjoining communities within the Mole electoral area will no longer embark on journeys to seek health care services.

He urged them to inculcate the culture of maintenance and collaborate closely with the Nurses to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to last long.

The deputy Savannah Regional Director of finance for Health Services, Mr. Albert Saklo who was in attendance to inaugurate the facility, commended Abu Jinapor for his immense contribution to improving health care delivery in his constituency.

He seized the opportunity to impress on residents of the community to take the Yellow Fever vaccination seriously to protect themselves.

According to him, the deadly disease has so far killed 29 people in the Savannah Region with over 40 people currently battling for their lives at the various hospitals in the region.

The Assemblyman for Mole electoral area, Hon. Eric Bani who was overwhelmed by the magnanimity of the lawmaker and the swiftness with which he responded to the distress call for the health facility, thanked Lawyer Abu Jinapor for the gesture promising to help maintain it to ensure it last long to serve its intended purpose.

The health facility is attached with ancillaries such as a consultation room, accommodation for nurses, a resting room, sanitary space and a water supply system.

Due to the lack of a health facility in the community, residents on daily basis trek miles to the Laribanga township to access health care.

Mechanized borehole at Canteen

Abu Jinapor climaxed the inauguration of the three projects at Canteen where he commissioned a mechanized borehole to provide portable drinking water for the people of the area.

According to the MP, the commissioning of the mechanized borehole represents the first phase of fourteen (14) others across the Constituency.

He added that the move is to address the plight of the people of the constituency with regards to the unavailability of portable drinking water and also help reduce water crisis to its bearest minimum.

He also revealed that the second phase of ten (10) mechanized boreholes meant for Fulani communities within the constituency are also ongoing and will be completed and commissioned in the coming days.

He assured that the Damongo water project which sod was cut by President Akufo Addo would be executed to bring an end to the infamous water problem in Damongo.

He said he has secured the services of three water tankers to provide water for residents of the Damongo township.

The intervention comes at a time when the good people of Damongo are seriously lacing up their boots ahead of the perennial water crisis at off-rain seasons.