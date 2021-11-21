GHS to begin vaccinating students aged 15 with Pfizer-BioNTech

Students aged 15 years and above in all schools in the country, will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

This follows the approval “for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above.”

Initially only persons above age 17 were given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) signed by its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, noted that, “as part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19.”

The letter urged all Regional and District Directors of education to “work closely with their colleague Regional and District Directors of Health to facilitate the vaccination of all 15 years or older in schools across the country.”