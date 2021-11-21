Our books on COVID-19 donations usage are open for verification — KATH fights 'chop chop' allegation

Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi says it is ready to open its books on the usage of COVID-19 donations for verification on anyday.

The hospital in a statement signed and issued by Mr Kwame Frimpong, Head, Public Affairs, KATH, was responding to media publications on a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) alleging misapplication of the COVID-19 donations.

It assured all stakeholders, especially its key collaborators and partners that it had all the relevant records and evidence to validate its claims on the judicious use of the donations.

A staff of KATH, one Akyereba Awuni, an accounts officer of the Facility's Biostatistics Unit, claims he had petitioned CHRAJ, alleging misapplication of COVID-19 cash donations to the hospital.

Mr Awuni has accused the management of using the proceeds from the funds to purchase two luxurious vehicles for the personal use of the Chief Executive Officer and the Medical Director of the hospital.

“Management, therefore, once again denies in the strongest terms, any allegation of the misapplication of the stated COVID-19 special funds for the procurement of two cars or any other unintended purposes.”

The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) says it is not aware of any probe being done by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ) in the facility.

Mr Frimpong reiterated the earlier position of the facility that, "The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has restated its position that it did not misapply COVID-19 cash donations to the hospital as is being alleged.

Management still maintains its position that the disbursements were completely and wholly made for the intended purpose of supporting clinical care. "

It said the same position had been communicated through various publications particularly, using the official mouthpiece of the hospital - KATH Newsletter, and previously made available to the press.

The statement informed that: "Subsequently, a statement issued on 7th October, 2021 by the hospital's lawyer with an ultimatum to some media outlets to retract the false publication has been published on some media platforms in the country."

Therefore, it assured the general public, especially the media that it had nothing to hide on the issue as all relevant details had been published previously, adding that management would continue to remain transparent in its undertakings.

The hospital, it said, was in the position and well prepared to make those records available at the appropriate time and forum as part of the processes to seek redress for the unjustified attacks on its integrity.

GNA