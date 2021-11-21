Love, mutual respect key to happy families — Reverend

Reverend Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the Public Relations Manager of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has observed that the Godly values of love, submission, obedience, peace and mutual respect have the potential to ensure happy families and a united nation.

He said God, through the scriptures, gave roles and responsibilities to every member of the family, that is, father, mother and children.

“If each member played their roles religiously, there will be peace in our homes, communities and even the nation at large. This is because the family remains the basic unit of every society,” she said.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo made the observation when she preached the sermon to climax this year's Family Week celebrations at GEC Ropheka Chapel, Bortianor.

It was on the theme: The Qualities of a Faithful Steward's Marriage”.

“If wives would be submissive to their own husbands, men would love their own wives and children would obey their parents in all things as commanded by God, like our families would become heaven on earth.

But unfortunately, what do we see today, some women prefer to submit to other men but not to their own husbands. Some men would love and provide for their “sidechicks” and ignore their own wives.

Our children of today think they are modern and enlightened and would not listen to the advice of their parents because they consider them to be archaic.”

She said most of the challenges that we face in our homes and families were due to the neglect of God's assigned duties.

“There is hope for every family if every man would begin to love his own wife like his own body, wives would be submissive to their own husbands and children would obey their parents in all things as stipulated by God.”

Rev. Paul Yao Agbo, the District Pastor for the GEC Bortianor and Koklobite congregations, earlier in the week organised teaching service, prayer session for families, and couples' night to mark this year's Family Week celebrations.

There was education on Breast Cancer as well as breast screening exercise to climax the celebrations.

GNA