Lets forge ahead in unity for better development of Agortime Traditional Area — Nene Nuer Keteku IV

Nene Nuer Keteku IV, the newly enstooled King of Agortime Tradition Area of the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta region has urged his people to maintain the unity they are enjoying for better development of the area.

According to him, no community, district and for that matter traditional area can grow and develop without peace and unity.

He said as a leader who is ready to tackle problems that may confront his people just like his predecessor, Nene Nuer Keteku lll did, he pledged a successful reign for all in good and bad times.

Nene Nuer Keteku lV said this during the burial ceremony of his predecessor the late Nene Nuer Keteku lll, the Paramount Chief (Konor) of Agortime Traditional area held at E.P Park on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kpetoe.

He described Nene Nuer Keteku lll as a loving, kind and hardworking man who fought hard for many developmental projects.

Nene Nuer Keteku IV added that his predecessor exuded discipline when it mattered and interspersed it with humour.

"He told stories of his experience to serve as guiding principles to the youth anytime he had the chance to be with them," he stated.

Nene Nuer Keteku IV, charged his people to work hand in hand with him for greater development of the area.

Manye Darley Teteki Kpokplobi V, the Queen of the area urged women to put up all their best.

She also described the late Nene Nuer Keteku lll as a kind-hearted and very generous man whose hardworks brought alot of dignity to the area.

She continued that, during his reign, he initiated t the 'Agbamevorza' celebration which was used to start the construction of Kente village project.

"Nene Nuer Keteku lll played a crucial role in making Kpetoe the district capital of the then Adaklu Anyigbe District metamorphosed into Agortime Ziope District currently," she noted.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Senator Ofori, the moderator of Global Evangelical Church in delivering the sermon at the occasion urged Christians to be imitators of Christ and win more soles.

He added that, since Nene Nuer Keteku lll join the church in 1987 and was baptized same year, he gave all his best to Church.

He continued that, his stature and position as the Konor of Agortime gave him a special place in the church who was strong in the Christian faith and teachings.

Present at the ceremony were chiefs from Agortime traditional area and neighboring country Togo, leadership of both NPP and NDC and many other dignitaries.