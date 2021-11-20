ModernGhana logo
20.11.2021

E-Levy: A very cruel way of generating revenue — Bernard Mornah

20.11.2021 LISTEN

A former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has described the proposed E-Levy as “a very cruel way of taking money.”

According to him, what has happened to government's popular jingle during the 2016 campaign of moving the economy from taxation to production.

Mr. Mornah he said the reverse of what the NPP promised Ghanaias is happening under the current administration.

He was sharing his views on the proposed levy in a show hosted by Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day.

“It is unthinkable that through all these processes now, I am just thinking that there is no need for me to carry money on my e-wallet. What it means is that I should go and take money, and be travelling with it, and now be spending because when I spend direct cash I will not pay any levy, I will not pay any 1.75 percent.

“So the thinking that we should have a cashless society, by this policy, we have now realized that that policy has been vanquished. It is not only a lazy way of mobilizing money, it is an uninspiring of thinking. Let us inject some thinking into the way we do things because this nation is better than the kind of leadership that is currently at play,” he stated.

The former PNC chairman is among several politicians who have expressed their disgust at the proposed 1.7% levy on digital transactions.

