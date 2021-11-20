As Hawkers laments the suspension of road tolls, drivers are happy

Some hawkers at the Beposo-Badukrom tollbooth in the Shama District of Western Region have bemoaned the decision by the government to scrap the collection of road and bridge tolls across the country

They noted with concern that, the unexpected implementation of the policy directive had negatively impacted their businesses due to the current free flow of traffic at the tollbooth.

The Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta announced the scrapping of the road tolls during the 2022 budget presentation.

The hawkers pointed out that they were not given enough time to put themselves in readiness before the implementation of the scrapping of the road and bridge tolls adding that the decision was going to affect their businesses.

There was virtually free flow of traffic when the GNA visited the Beposo-Badukrom tollbooth while hawkers whose livelihood largely depended on trading around the tollbooth were struggling to get customers to patronise their products.

Nana Yaa and Alberta Cobbinah both traders expressed disappointment about the policy directive and said such an unexpected policy directive by the government would bring untold hardship on them.

They further explained that their main source of socioeconomic empowerment has been curtailed and would put them in a disadvantaged situation.

Maame Abena also a trader expressed dismay about the sudden implementation of the policy; adding that such a decision could put them into a difficult situation since some of them had contracted loans to finance their petty businesses around the tollbooth.

The hawkers in this regard, pleaded with the government to put in place effective measures to underpin the alternative livelihood empowerment programme to make them economically viable to help mitigate the socioeconomic hiccups associated with the implementation of the directive.

Meanwhile, drivers who ply the Takorad-Cape-Coast and Accra stretch of the road were surprised, as they paid nothing when they were passing through the tollbooth.

They expressed their delight about the statement issued by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta directing the personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service to provide necessary security at the toll locations from the effective date to avoid any challenges.

Mr Kweku David, an Accra-bound driver said the implementation of the cancellation of tollbooth levies was a step in the right direction but maintained that this was not enough, adding that government must also reduce the taxes on petroleum-related prices to relieve them socioeconomic difficulties.

The drivers, however, commended the government for the initiative to which they noted had eased traffic major roads.

GNA