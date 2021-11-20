Bongo: Man allegedly kills two, injures others at Sambolgo

A young man believed to be in his early 20s allegedly killed his father and a female neighbour and injured two others at Sambolgo, a community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The young man, Akenlbona Alagmina, is alleged to have hit the two with a piece of wood and killed them instantly at his father's house after they intervened to save his younger brother, whom he was beating.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Peter Adoone, the Bongo District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, noted that the suspect was arrested and detained at the Bongo District Police quarters while investigation had commenced.

He said the injured persons were admitted at the Bongo District Hospital for treatment while bodies of the deceased were sent to the Upper East Regional mortuary for preservation.

He said the service of a medical doctor would also be employed to examine the state of mind of the suspect.

An eyewitness told GNA that the suspect, on November 19, 2021, was in his room watching television with his younger brothers when all of a sudden he started beating one of them.

Upon hearing the cry of the boy, the father of the suspect, now deceased, rushed out to save his younger son and it was then that the suspect used a heavy piece of wood to hit him and kill him instantly.

The eyewitness said the woman, now deceased, also rushed to the aid of the father of the suspect and the suspect used the same wood to hit and kill her on the spot.

The eyewitness said the suspect also beat up his brother's wife who was breastfeeding a baby and injured another man who had come from a neighbouring house to intervene.

GNA