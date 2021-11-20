N/R: Surge in food prices threaten livelihoods of traders in Tamale

Traders in parts of Tamale have raised concerns over the effect of surging food prices on their livelihoods.

Some traders at the Aboabo, Lamashegu, and Tamale Central Markets in Tamale, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency complained about how the increase in food prices was affecting their daily sales and feeding.

Abdul Fatawu Ruhaina, a cereal and grains seller at the Lamashegu Market, said they were compelled as retailers to reduce food prices to enable them to attract buyers to feed their families daily even though they purchase the stuff at a high cost.

She said this eventually causes reductions in the profit they should have earned on the bulk purchases.

At the Tamale Central Market, vegetable sellers expressed worry over the rate at which they threw perished vegetables away as a result of low patronage.

Hiqmat Baba, a tomatoes seller at the Tamale Central Market said the price of a bowl of tomatoes increased from GH¢10 in October to GH¢15 in November.

She attributed the low sales to increased tomato prices which has negative repercussions on her capital.

The traders said if the surge in food prices was not checked now it could further affect their ability to purchase necessities for home due to losses.

GNA