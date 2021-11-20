ModernGhana logo
2022 budget laudable, welcoming – Economist

2022 budget laudable, welcoming – Economist
The Reverend Dr Worlanyo Mensah, an economist and Executive Director Centre for Greater Impact Africa, has described as laudable the 2022 Economic Policy and Budget presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance.

The Economist said the budget contained some good policies to make Ghana's economy a sustainable one.

Rev. Dr Mensah stated during an analysis of the budget at the Ghana News Agency Boardroom Dialogue, a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

He said the budget had made provisions for agro-business and processing, which would help the country achieve food security.

The Economist lauded the government's intention to support entrepreneurial and skill development, explaining that was the only way to create more jobs for the citizenry.

Rev. Dr Mensah noted that the country could benefit immensely from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)with an expanded entrepreneurial base to export goods to other African countries.

“We need to develop our small, and medium enterprises to produce goods that we have a comparative advantage in terms of cost, so if the government is willing to roll out policies in that aspect I think it's a welcoming one.”

Rev. Dr Mensah also pointed out that there was also the need to build resilient local technologies for instance saying for instance what Apostle Sarfo Kantanka was doing could be replicated in all 16 regions of the country, it would help Ghana to develop here technical knowhow.

He expressed worry that Ghana was not doing technology transfer and was giving every contract including that of bridges to foreign contractors.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, on his part said, “We found the need to engage those who understand economics to help us educate the population as part of our general contribution to good governance.”

GNA

