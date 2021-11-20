MoMo tax: Go chase Sarkodie, Samini; they took money from NPP to endorse it – ASEPA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) says Ghanaians must blame showbiz star Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie for the severe hardship they will suffer when the tax on Mobile Money (MoMo) takes effect.

From the 2022 Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, government has decided to introduce an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) that will see all financial transactions taxed 1.75%.

Amid the agitations and concerns expressed by Ghanaians who believe the latest decision by the government will bring untold hardship, ASEPA says blame should be apportioned Sarkodie who advocated for support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Chase Sarkodie, he is the reason why we are all suffering today. He took money from NPP and told us in a song that we should continue in this hardship because of Free SHS and Free Electricity.

“Such a bad endorsement from a big brand like him, today see the effect,” a statement on the Twitter page of ASEPA said on Saturday.

In another post, ASEPA says the likes of actor Prince David Osei and celebrated dancehall artiste Samini must also be blamed.

“And where is Samini too??? What about Prince David Osei?? If you feel angry about this #MomoTax, these are the people you should blame.

“Their leader is Sarkodie,” the post noted.