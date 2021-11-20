Ashanti Road Safety Authority intensifies terminal vehicle inspections ahead of Christmas festivities

Management of the Ashanti regional directorate of the National Road Safety Authority has intensified its routine inspection of commercial vehicles at the various transport terminals of organised driver unions in the region as the yuletide approaches.

The inspection exercise which according to management began early this year has been intensified to ensure that rampant motor crashes which often occurs during this period of the year due to faulty or ill-maintained commercial vehicles are minimised in the region and the country at large.

The Ashanti Regional Road Safety Director, Mrs Simbiat Wiredu pointed out that lots of vehicles leave and enter the region especially the capital, Kumasi on daily basis due to its proximity to sister regions and neighbouring countries.

This the regional director indicated demands proper supervision and monitoring to ensure safety and sanity on our roads especially before and during Christmas festivities.

Mrs Wiredu further disclosed that her outfit also embarks on weekly road safety checks on highways within her jurisdiction to enforce the necessary road safety rules and regulations.

She maintained that though the intensified operations of the Motto and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service can be felt around this period, yet there is the need for the road safety authority to tactically execute its statutory mandates to compliment that of its partners to ensure total sanity.

She stressed that lots of crashes could have been avoided if drivers and other road users observed certain simple road safety directives.

"l must say that we all as citizens need positive attitudinal change towards road safety. In fact, it's sad to note that most vehicular accidents occur due to human errors. This means that if we change our attitudes and play our respective roles in ensuring road safety, many lives and properties can be saved and protected", she observed.

Mrs Simbiat Wiredu appealed to drivers and the general public to cooperate with authorities to ensure accident-free Christmas.

So far, the region has recorded 471 accident-related deaths out of 2820 reported cases between January and October this year.