Ghana records 2,961 children AIDS related deaths in 2020

The Director General (DG) of Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene, has disclosed to a freelance journalist network that children aged between zero and 14 years who died last year was 2,961 representing 23.2%.

He stated that the infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.

According to him, 15 to 24-year-olds are getting infected by having sex with old men.

Mr Atuahene noted that while some of the older men and women take advantage of the vulnerabilities of some of the young people, many of the young people voluntarily have sex with older men and women for financial gains.

On persons on ART since 2016, he stated that the figures for persons living with HIV who have been on ART treatment in the past six years are as follows; 2016 -100,665, 2017-125,667, 2018 – 113,171, 2019 -153,901 and 2020 – 208,811.

The national HIV testing coverage in the past six years is as follows; 2016 – 40%, 2017 – 48%, 2018 – 64%, 2019 – 1575 and 2020 -128%.