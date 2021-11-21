Bono Region tops regional HIV prevalence rate

21.11.2021 LISTEN

The Bono Region tops HIV prevalence rate in the country, the Director General (DG) of Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene has revealed.

He said the prevalent rate in Bono Region stands at 2.%.

The regional breakdowns of prevalence rate are as follows; Bono – 2.5%, Eastern – 2.2%, Ahafo – 2.1%, Bono East – 2%, Ashanti – 1.8%, Greater Accra – 1.8%, Western -1.7%, Western North – 1.7%, Volta – 1.6%, Central – 1.5%, Oti – 1.2%, Upper West – 1.1%, Upper East – 1%, Savannah – 0.9%, Northern – 0.6% and North East – 0.6%.

Mr Atuahene added that Bono East has the highest antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage of 68%.

The regional figures are as follows; Bono East – 68%, Upper East – 67%, Bono – 66%, Western – 63%, Greater Accra – 62%, Upper West – 62%, Eastern – 61%, Ashanti – 60%, Volta – 59%, Northern – 58%, Western North – 56%, North East – 53%, Ahafo – 52%, Savannah – 51%, Oti – 51% and Central – 48%.

The top five districts in respect of highest adult HIV prevalence among age 15 to 24 are Lower Manya Krobo – 6% (Eastern Region), Upper Manya Krobo -3.5% (Eastern Region), Dormaa East – 3.4% (Bono), Tano South – 3.2% (Ahafo) and Asuogyaman – 3.1% (Eastern).

On the other hand, the bottom five districts in respect of lowest adult HIV prevalence are Kumbugu – 0.3%, Nanton – 0.3%, Mion – 0.3%, Tolon – 0.2% and Sangnarigu – 0.2%.

All the bottom five districts are in the Northern Region.

The prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) ART coverage stands at 71.6%.

Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene told journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.

He said the vision of the National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 is to accelerate progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

He explained that the goal is to achieve epidemic control and the fast-track targets of 95-95-95 by 2025.