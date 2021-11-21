Ashanti Region tops HIV population in Ghana — AIDS Commission

21.11.2021 LISTEN

The Ashanti Region tops all the 16 regions of persons living with HIV, Director General (DG) of GAC, Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene has revealed.

He noted that 73,245 people are living with HIV in Ashanti Region.

The regional breakdowns of HIV population are as follows Ashanti -73,245, Greater Accra – 70,855, Eastern – 47,866, Western – 25,620, Central – 24,881, Volta -20,949, Bono – 19,173, Bono East – 14,273, Western North – 10,619, Ahafo -8,405, Upper East – 7,953, Northern – 6,941, Oti – 5,877, Upper West – 5,725, Savannah – 3,135 and North East – 2,122

Speaking to journalists, Mr Atuahene stated that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge in the Ashanti region.

According to him, some people who were tested positive did not go for treatment due to factors such as fear of stigmatisation.

Mr Atuahene, therefore, urged the public to desist from stigmatising and discriminating against People Living with HIV/AIDS.

He mentioned public sensitization, condom promotion and distribution as well as provider-initiated testing at the OPD, as some of the activities they had embarked on to reduce the prevalence rate.

He calls on citizens to be aware of the 90-90-90 target which required that by 2021, 90 percent of the population should test and know their status, 90 percent of those tested should be put on treatment and 90 percent of those on treatment should have viral suppression.