Karaga: Dr. Amin Adam institutes scholarship scheme for best 20 BECE candidates from SHS to varsity

Member of Parliament for Karaga constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, popularly known as Amin Anta has said he would personally sponsor 20 best students out of the 770 students who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Karaga.

He made this promise when he addressed the graduands on 19th November 2021 at the Karaga Senior High premises where the examination ended.

Dr. Amin reminded the graduands of their role in society and encouraged them to aim high in their academic pursuits.

As an incentive, Dr. Adam promised to enrol 20 students who would excel the most in the exam under the Anta Scholarship fund. This sponsorship according to the MP would last till they complete university.

Dr. Amin remains committed to advocating for the human and societal development of the good people of Karaga as he believes that with the right mentorship and incentives, youth from his constituency would rise to the occasion to be most beneficial to the country