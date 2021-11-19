Tamale residents express disappointment in government over MoMo taxation

Awaiting the decision of Ghana's Parliament to finally disprove or approve the increment of tax on Mobile Money transactions, some residents in Tamale of the Norther Region says the proposed increment will compound the already existing hardship in the country.

A social advocate, Mr. Alhassan Angaangmeni Ibrahim said, the Akufo-Addo government has run-out of ideas thus the chronic electronic taxation.

According to him, managers of the economy pretends as though they think about the welfare of the citizens, but use dubious means to squeeze money from the poor.

Mr. Alhassan mentioned that any government that really consider the plight of the people will reason before touching an important component like mobile money.

"There is nothing for the government to do again unless to result to some of this ridiculous means of rising revenue, we were told that we were going to move from taxation to production, you have seen too clear that the government have now run out of ideas and the only way to sustain the economy is through taxation, they are just pretending like they care about the people, otherwise any government that really thinks about the people would want to think twice especially the Momo component of the E-tax," he stated.

He appealed to government to take a second look at the taxation indicating that it was going to affect the poor and vulnerable in society, especially those in the Northern Region.

Some residents also expressed their disappointment in the government, stating that they never expect such from government.

On Wednesday, the Finance Minister in reading the 2022 budget announced a 1.7 percent levy on digital transactions including Mobile Money.