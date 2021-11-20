We're charting a new path — Dampare

George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has stated that the Service was charting a new path in order to become the most respected institution in Ghana.

He said the path was also aimed at making the Service become a reference point to the rest of Africa.

Dr Dampare speaking at Young Entrepreneurs Breakfast Meeting in Ho as part of his tour of the Volta Region, said the Service had the will to chart the path.

"We know we can do it because we have the will and where there is a will, there will be a way."

The Meeting, being the maiden, is part of activities to mark the ongoing Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho.

Dr Dampare said the Police Service had closed the chapter on the past, which he referred to as a book which had been withdrawn from the shelve, which had been replaced with the one that would make the Service arrived at a destination citizens would be proud of.

He said he was aware almost every Ghanaian had had an experience with the Police Service at an individual or institutional level.

Dr Dampare said the new paradigm of the Ghana Police Service was as a result of the support he was given by all his colleagues nationwide and commended them for their support.

He said he could not wait for the era where the name of the institution (Ghana Police Service) would override his name.

Dr Dampare said it required strong leadership with commitment and hard work to be able to reform and transform an institution.

He told the entrepreneurs that the size of their successes would be determined by the number of times they failed and urged them not to give up.

Dr Dampare assured that the Police was there for the citizenry, adding that "you are our masters and we are the servants."

He urged the entrepreneurs to contact the police when there was the need for their services, which would help thrive their businesses.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, called on the entrepreneurs to be prepared to take risks to be able to "make it."

He noted that the future belonged to the young people.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Eastern, and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), noted that the meeting was aimed at bringing young entrepreneurs in and outside the Volta Region to hold discussions while stakeholders work with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council on a mission to industrialise the region.

He said they wanted to open the region to investment, adding that, he was aware that the youth were at the centre of the "mission."

Mr Gadzanku revealed that the meeting would become a yearly affair to continue to engage young entrepreneurs.

The Dean of Volta Municipal and District Chief Executives, Mr Flolu Etornam James, advised the participants not to rush with the idea of becoming successful overnight, but rather take their time.

He urged them to take every opportunity of the meeting to learn and grow.

The Fair on the theme: “Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment”, is focusing on agribusiness, tourism and ICT", and it began on Monday, November 15 and will end on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

